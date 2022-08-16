 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Health System welcomes clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced that Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, has joined Iredell Psychiatry.

Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.

Hill has been a therapist for the past three years, treating patients of all ages, including children, adolescents, elderly individuals, and adults with criminal charges. She also has experience in family therapy.

Hill believes in a holistic approach to medical care, tailoring treatment to the individual and their specific needs.

“Treatment should be based on needs and strengths. It is important to take a holistic approach and look at the whole person in and outside their environment. My goal for my patients is to empower them to be able to make the best decisions for their mental health and overall wellbeing,” she said.

Upon first meeting Hill, patients will be greeted with a warm smile and listening ear. Hill’s patients can expect someone who will attentively listen to their concerns and assist them in taking control of their mental health.

Hill received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Shaw University in Raleigh. She later earned her master’s of social work from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hill completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees with Magna Cum Laude honors, achieving both while being a mother. She is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Hill is a wife and mother of two. She has one daughter, who is a sophomore in college, and a 16-year-old son with special needs. Hill and her family enjoy bike riding and playing fun games.

Her favorite health tip is to walk 30 minutes every day.

Hill will practice at Iredell Psychiatry, located at 766 Hartness Road, Suite A, in Statesville. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Shykita Hill, call 704-380-3620.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include: Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

