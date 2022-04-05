Iredell Health System welcomes back volunteers

Iredell Health System announced the return of volunteers to Iredell Memorial Hospital, two years after they were last in the facility due to COVID-19 safety protocols. As COVID hospitalizations have continued to decline, leaders at Iredell Health System decided it was once again safe to allow volunteers to return to the hospital campus.

“We have greatly missed our volunteers. They are a huge part of our Iredell family, and when they are not here, it is like a piece of us is missing. It is good to have them back and feel whole again,” said Jed Pidcock, director of patient experience.

Volunteers have provided service to Iredell Memorial Hospital since 1954 and continue to be a vital asset to patients, family, visitors and employees. Before the pandemic, Iredell Memorial Hospital had 60 volunteers. Now, that number has dropped to 20.

The volunteers, however, are an integral part of the hospital, assisting staff and putting a smile on patients’ faces. They are invaluable to the day-to-day operations of Iredell Memorial. “Major differences can be seen when volunteers are functioning in the hospital. They ease the discomfort of visitors and patients coming into the facility with their friendly and warm greetings,” said Brian Sutton, president of the Iredell Health System volunteers.

“Seeing friends and neighbors from the community helps alleviate some of the patients’ anxiety and fear. It helps people see the hospital as a communal place,” added Pidcock. The volunteers also help to ease staff overload by delivering needed documents and supplies from one department to another. In addition, in many areas, they assist in answering phones when staff members are attending to patients, giving the caller a more immediate response to their questions or concerns. Volunteers also deliver flowers, cards and e-greetings to patient rooms, direct visitors and comfort families in waiting rooms.

“Volunteers serve as ‘encouragers’ to patients and staff alike. Oftentimes, just being a listener will put a smile on a patient's face,” said Sutton.

Want to sign up? If you wish to support your local hospital and make a difference in the lives of others, Iredell Health System is looking for volunteers to join its team. Becoming a volunteer will provide you with opportunities to make new friends, learn new skills, and contribute to your community. Iredell Health System works with each volunteer to find a department that will be both enjoyable and rewarding for that individual. To become a volunteer, you must be 18 years of age or older. Iredell Health System also has a junior volunteer program for those ages 16 and 17. Most volunteers work a four-hour shift once a week, but that is not a requirement. Any amount of time given is greatly appreciated and beneficial to the organization.

In addition to the fulfilling work of being a volunteer, the volunteers also receive the following benefits:

Free meal while you are on duty and a free drink during your break.

Free flu shot in the fall.

Wellness blood work for $25 annually after you have worked for one year.

A special banquet in the spring (COVID dependent).

Service pins for every 1,000 hours of service.

In addition to volunteers, Iredell Health System is also looking for individuals to join its Patient and Family Council. For more information or to apply to be a volunteer, call Jed Pidcock at 704-873-5661 or complete and mail in an application from the website listed below. www.iredellhealth.org/for-the-jobseeker/volunteers/

Mail your volunteer application to Jed Pidock, Iredell Health System, P.O. Box 1828, Statesville, NC 28687.

“Volunteering doesn't just provide staff and patients assistance, it is a fulfilling activity reflected by the smiles and comments of appreciation received. It is a wonderful opportunity to give something back to our community. All of our volunteers have felt a sense of loss during the pandemic and now look forward to serving once again,” said Sutton.