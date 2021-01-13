Iredell Health System vaccinates 2,600 individuals, plans more moving forward

“I know people that I know very well who have had COVID and passed away from it. I wanted to make sure that if there was anything I could do, I’d do it,” he said, adding that he initially was hesitant about getting the vaccine and planned to wait until much later. He changed his mind after speaking with a friend who is a nurse practitioner, and watching other health care workers jump at the chance to be vaccinated. “I looked around and I saw a lot of people being affected by COVID, and I had to reason within myself: ‘If the initial people getting the shots are health care workers, if the people taking care of me if I get sick are getting it, why should I be worried?’ I knew I needed to do this.”