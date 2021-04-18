Iredell Health System urges proper disposal of unused, unwanted medications

If you are in need of a medicine lockbox, the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI) can provide you with one, free of charge.

Additionally, improper disposal of medication, like flushing, washing it down the drain, or throwing it in the trash, can harm the environment by getting into the water supply. While water treatment systems are designed to remove foreign substances from water, most medicines typically pass through water treatment without being processed.

Taking your medicines to a medication drop box can dramatically reduce the amount of medicines in your drinking water, protecting you, your community, and the wildlife around you.

Disposing of your medication can also protect you in other ways. With multiple medications in your cabinet, it’s easy to get confused as prescription names are often complex. Getting rid of what you no longer need can prevent confusion that could lead to accidental overdoses or potential drug interactions.

“Keeping only the medications you have to take and getting rid of the ones you do not have to take could prevent inadvertently taking the wrong medicine or doubling up on one,” said Mazzola. “It’s easy to get confused. It is no longer just a blue pill or a white pill. The same medications can be different colors based on where you got it.”