Iredell Health System to open extended hours urgent care

In an effort to better meet immediate, growing health care needs in Statesville, Iredell Health System announced it will open an extended hours urgent care in early summer, located at 1540 E. Broad St. in Statesville.

The new facility will be open seven days a week, and will be the only urgent care in Statesville located east of Interstate 77. The facility will offer on-site imaging and lab services for urgent care patients. Hours are still being determined at this time, but the health system will develop an urgent care schedule after completing an analysis of emergency department volumes at Iredell Memorial Hospital, which will facilitate an opportunity for seamless care throughout all hours of the day.

“When Davis Regional Medical Center announced its transition to a behavioral health facility in July, we knew we would see increased volumes at Iredell Memorial Hospital. In our community, the emergency room is the only place for people who are ill to go after a certain time of night. That has to change. Opening this urgent care will give our community another healthcare option when they need urgent, but not emergent, care,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System.

The urgent care will take over the space currently occupied by Iredell COAST, another local nonprofit. Iredell Health System is collaborating with Iredell COAST to help the organization relocate.

“We value all that Iredell COAST does for our community, and want to see them succeed,” said Green. “We look forward to working with them to help them continue their mission.”

G.L. Wilson Building Company, based in Statesville, will be the general contractor for the project. Iredell Urgent Care – Statesville is anticipated to open in June 2023.

“Our goal is to begin the project design and renovation of this property as fast as possible,” said Julia Wilson, vice president of G.L. Wilson. “We recognize how critical the need is in our community for a facility like this, and we are honored to be working side by side with Iredell Health System to make this happen.”

More details will be announced soon regarding hours of operation and projected timelines for Iredell Urgent Care – Statesville.