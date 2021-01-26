Iredell Health System to hold Healthy Hearts virtual presentations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. Fortunately, there are many ways women can protect themselves—such as learning their risk factors and taking steps to control them.

Mandy Brawley: It’s not just about your heart

Diabetes Educator Mandy Brawley will discuss the relationship between heart disease and diabetes, as well as diabetes management methods.

For people who are insulin-resistant and at risk of developing diabetes and heart disease, Brawley will show the link between diabetes and heart disease and discuss what individuals can do to prevent diabetes from leading to heart disease as a long-term implication. She will also discuss ways to detect pre-diabetes early and how to prevent it from developing into diabetes.

Ray Georgeson: Stress and your heart – why it matters

Cardiologist Ray Georgeson will conclude the virtual series outlining the impact stress has on heart health and the importance of managing stress. Stress can alter blood pressure and heart rate, negatively impacting the heart.

When discussing the effects of stress on the cardiovascular system, Georgeson will mention ways individuals can better manage stress, especially at a time when overall stress levels are heightened.