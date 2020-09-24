Iredell Health System speech-language pathologist earns certification

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caroline Goodson, a speech-language pathologist with Iredell Health System’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, recently became certified in the individual speech therapy program SPEAK OUT!, which helps Parkinson’s disease patients retain or regain communication and swallowing skills — skills that are often lost as a result of the disease.

The SPEAK OUT! program, developed by the nonprofit organization Parkinson Voice Project, emphasizes speaking with intent and converts speech from an automatic movement to an intentional act.

After many years helping patients with Parkinson’s disease, Goodson was excited to learn of the evidence-based program that would help her patients make gains quickly through structured, daily tasks.

“The ability to communicate wants, ideas, and feelings is a very important, basic human need that I am happy to help people retain while living with a degenerative disease,” Goodson said.

Patients complete speech, voice, and cognitive exercises with Goodson at each 45-minute session. Typically requiring three weekly sessions for one month and follow-ups as needed, the program provides patients with relatively fast results.