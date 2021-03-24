Iredell Health System’s cancer program earns national accreditation

Established in 1989, Iredell Health System’s cancer program received its first accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer in 1991. Since then, Iredell Health System’s program has earned accreditations every three years. The program has recently received its 10th accreditation and is the only accredited cancer program in Iredell County.

To earn voluntary Commission on Cancer (CoC) accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through an intense survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of patient-centered care.

Iredell Health System’s cancer program recently received full accreditation with no deficiencies, the highest honor a program can earn.

“I am very proud of our hospital’s recent CoC accreditation,” said Georgia Olympio, pathologist and chairman of Iredell Health System’s Cancer Committee. “We have always been a team at Iredell Health System, working diligently for the best care for our community, and our recent accreditation exemplifies and validates that hard work.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}