Iredell Health System requests community’s help amid surge of COVID positive patients

While we all strive to return to normalcy, we cannot ignore what is happening within our nation’s health systems and communities. We frequently find ourselves asking, “How much longer can this pandemic last?”

As COVID numbers and hospitalizations once again surge in the community, Iredell Health System, among other health care organizations across the nation, requests your help to fight this pandemic so we can return to the sense of pre-pandemic normalcy we’re all desiring.

“It is unbelievable that we have been dealing with this pandemic for almost two full years. We have learned a lot in how to medically manage the diagnosis, but it just seems to keep coming at us in waves,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System.

Health systems is currently enduring the third significant wave of COVID. Over the last month, Iredell Memorial Hospital has seen a drastic increase in the number of admitted COVID-19 patients. “COVID numbers at Iredell Memorial have doubled in the number of admissions from November to December, and the trend suggests that January will be similar or more than December,” said Dr. Joseph Mazzola, vice president of medical affairs at Iredell Health System.