Iredell Health System receives Healthiest Employers Award

As a healthcare organization, actively encouraging and supporting employees to achieve their healthy lifestyle goals is of vital importance. That’s why Iredell Health System was recognized as a winner of the Charlotte Business Journal’s Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Awards. This is the second consecutive year Iredell Health System has been recognized as one of Charlotte’s healthiest employers.

But this year, Iredell Health System received an outstanding score of 84.6, ranking second among multiple employers with between 500-1,499 employees. To earn this esteemed award, Iredell Health System completed an extensive application process, outlining all the health and wellness initiatives offered to employees. The application was evaluated and reviewed by Healthiest Employers LLC, who assigned Iredell Health System a score based on a range of health and wellness-related issues, from benefits like insurance and paid leave, to workplace amenities and COVID protocols.

Employers with a score greater than the national average made the ranking. “This award shows our community and our employees that we are invested in their health. As a healthcare system, we are not only here to encourage the wellness of our patients, but also to invest and inspire the wellbeing of our employees and our community,” said Cindy Smale, Iredell Health System’s human resources director.

