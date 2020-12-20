Iredell Health System provides holiday health tips

Aim to drink at least 48-64 ounces of water daily by keeping a water bottle with you everywhere — in the car, at your desk, next to your bed — as a reminder to keep sipping throughout the day.

“Every cell and tissue in our bodies requires adequate hydration, but most of us are poorly hydrated throughout the day,” Downs said. “That can potentially lead to us feeling tired and worn down during the busyness of the holidays.”

Calories from sugary drinks add up quickly, so steer clear of soda, sweet tea, and alcohol as much as possible.

“Our bodies don’t know the difference between liquid calories or solid calories, only how to store them if they get too many.”

Tip #3: Don’t let leftovers linger

One meal or even one day of being off track of your nutrition habits is not problematic. But when that day becomes a week, then two weeks, then a month — we can find ourselves struggling to get back on track.

“So, prepare those favorite once-a-year recipes, but scale down the recipe size so the leftovers aren’t lingering. Offer to send leftovers home with family members or freeze them for later.”

Tip #4: Have a daily 'oxygen cocktail'