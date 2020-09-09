Iredell Health System Pharmacy completes new IV room

“When you look at the landscape of the country, when these standards came down, it was really hard for health systems and hospitals to make those adjustments. But we were always willing to do the work to make the adjustments to be compliant and keep our team and our patients safe,” Raynor said. “It’s nice to see the fruits of your labor, to be able to hear, ‘This is what is right and expected,’ and then to say, ‘OK, that’s what we’re going to do.’”