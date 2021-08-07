Iredell Health System Patient and Family Council seeking volunteers

Do you want to be more involved in your community? Are you interested in supporting your local health care system? Join the Iredell Health System Patient and Family Council.

As part of its continuous commitment to the well-being of its patients and the community, Iredell Health System has created a Patient and Family Council. Guided by the organization’s mission, vision and values, the Patient and Family Council will provide an opportunity for community members to take an active role in improving the overall patient and visitor experience throughout the health system.

“The Patient and Family Council will serve as an open, outside look at how we are performing as the communities’ health care system, and what we can do to improve,” said Jed Pidcock, director of patient experience at Iredell Health System.

Patient care in the health care industry is changing. Iredell Health System strives to be at the forefront of this change by focusing on the relationship and necessary interaction between the patients, their family, and the community, so that it may provide a collaborative healing environment to meet patients’ needs.