Iredell Health System opens new practice: Iredell Cardiology

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced the opening of a new practice, Iredell Cardiology. Iredell Cardiology offers personalized care to patients with cardiac disorders and diseases and will serve patients in both Statesville and Mooresville.

The Iredell Cardiology team includes John J. Allan, MD, FACC, FAHA; David Keller, PA-C; and Andrea Francis, FNP.

Allan has long served cardiac patients in Iredell County. He is board-certified in both cardiology and internal medicine with more than 20 years of experience in caring for cardiovascular patients. He believes that his role as a cardiologist is not only to be a specialist in preventive medicine and the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases, but also to treat each of his patients with the utmost respect and kindness. As the first cardiologist in Iredell County to insert the CardioMEMS Heart Failure System, Allan takes an evidence-based approach to medicine, tailoring treatment to each individual patient’s wants and needs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Carefully listening and allowing adequate time to discuss any of my patient’s concerns regarding his or her care, symptoms, diagnosis, medications and plans are all vitally important to me,” said Allan.