Iredell Health System names Deal as director of respiratory care

Iredell Health System announced that Jeannie Deal, RRT/RCP, is its new director of respiratory care.

Deal has worked in the respiratory care department at Iredell Memorial Hospital for 18 years. The past eight of those have been as the assistant director of respiratory care.

She received her associate’s degree in respiratory therapy from Catawba Valley Community College and is currently in school to earn her bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy from UNC-Wilmington.

Deal was always interested in health care, but initially, she was drawn to nursing.

“As a child and young adult, I really wanted to be a nurse. I shadowed a nurse and saw that nurses were mainly on one floor. They’re dedicated to that one area. I didn’t want to be stuck on one floor and wanted to move around the hospital. With respiratory therapy, you’re all over the hospital. We do not have just one area,” said Deal.

Caring for those with breathing disorders was actually familiar to Deal. Growing up, Deal’s grandmother had emphysema, and her parents now have COPD. Because of her experience with lung conditions in her own family, Deal is able to better empathize, understand, and care for patients with similar issues.

Now, as the director of respiratory care, Deal will oversee the day-to-day operations of the respiratory department, managing staffing, budgets, supplies, equipment, and ensuring respiratory patients receive high-quality care.

“I’m excited to see where we can go as a team. I hope to bring new protocols to the department and use our background to provide more patient education,” said Deal.

In her free time, Deal enjoys spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her English bulldog.