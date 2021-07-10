Iredell Health System makes updates to hospital cath lab

As medical technology continuously evolves, Iredell Health System is doing its part to keep up with the newest and greatest trends and equipment by recently updating its cath lab. Iredell Memorial Hospital’s cath lab now has a new machine called the Siemens Artis Zee with PURE.

This new cath lab equipment has made it easier for physicians to carry out both vascular and cardiac procedures without having to move patients to different rooms because of imaging limitations. Previously, Iredell had a cath suite for heart procedures and a cath suite for vascular procedures. But with the updated technology, physicians can easily change the orientation of the equipment to view the patient’s peripheral vascular system or their heart vessels.

“This new technology enables us to do cardiac and vascular studies at the same time without having to change labs. It’s much more convenient,” said Charles DeBerardinis, cardiologist at Iredell Health System.

In addition, the new equipment produces industry-leading images while exposing patients to lesser amounts of radiation.