Iredell Health System honors occupational therapy staff for OT Month

At Iredell Health System, the occupational therapy staff provides a holistic approach to treatments and services through Iredell Home Health, acute and outpatient services, and the Iredell Skilled Nursing Facility.

Each of these settings require OTs to utilize different techniques and practices in order to administer specialized care to their diversified groups of patients.

In the home health setting, OTs treat patients in their own homes. This treatment may include teaching patients how to bathe, dress, cook, clean or even live a meaningful life with their families, despite their condition.

“This is where so much of a patient’s life happens every day. This is a very intimate experience and it’s an honor to be able to work with patients on their challenges to resume a productive life again,” said Helen Kovacs, an occupational therapist for Iredell Home Health.

In outpatient services, an OT may help an individual adapt to the lasting side effects of a stroke or teach them how to perform daily activities with arthritis, multiple sclerosis, or another chronic condition.