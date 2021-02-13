Iredell Health System Environmental Service workers keep patients safe

Cash’s approach to assisting patients is exactly what Environmental Services Director Chris Coble encourages. Since joining Iredell Health System as its environmental services director in May 2019, he has placed significant value on a heightened sense of urgency in his department to perform tasks. His proactive approach includes not only taking care of tasks immediately, but seeking to fulfill patients’ needs before they arise.

“Let’s be different. Let’s not wait for somebody to call us for something. Let’s make sure we’re taking care of it,” Coble said, describing the culture within his department.

Coble has also fostered an atmosphere of inclusion. He emphasizes to his operations managers that everybody be treated the same — in a good, friendly and calm manner. And he focuses heavily on patient experience, placing high value on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) patient satisfaction survey results and sharing the scores with his staff at reporting meetings.

Coble has sought to learn and highlight employees’ personal interests, including their community involvement. The team has developed chemistry over time working together.