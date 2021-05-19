Iredell Health System completes Iredell Endoscopy Center renovations

The next time you visit Iredell Endoscopy Center, you will notice some significant differences. Iredell Health System has recently renovated and expanded the entire endoscopy center, nearly doubling the size of the previous department, to enhance overall patient experience and satisfaction.

Included in the renovations are 11 pre/post procedure bays — there were previously eight —four procedure rooms, a new entrance, renewed reception and waiting areas, and several updates to the decontamination and reprocessing room.

“The endoscopy center was renovated to grow and advance the department. By adding a fourth procedure room, patients will have a shorter wait time from office appointment to procedure appointment. Also, with the addition of the fourth procedure room, we will be able to schedule and accommodate our physicians in a way that better fits their working schedules and increase the number of patients they see on any given day,” said Amy Johnson, assistant director of endoscopy at Iredell Health System.

Patients are now able to enter Iredell Endoscopy Center through its new Hartness Road entrance, “Entrance C.” The new entrance opens directly into the endoscopy center reception and waiting area.