Iredell Health System, community leaders to sponsor vaccine clinic geared toward African Americans

In fact, even McCullough admitted he was apprehensive.

“I was hesitant myself until I found out that I had friends who contracted COVID-19 and passed away. I had two friends pass away in one day, and it was devastating. Who am I to be hesitant to receive the vaccine,” he said.

McCullough has now received both doses of the COVID vaccine and, other than a slightly sore arm, experienced no negative side effects. He hopes sharing his experience, as well as the positive experiences of so many others, will help persuade African Americans to be vaccinated.

As of March 15, Iredell Health System has already vaccinated approximately 28,000 people in Iredell and surrounding counties, with very few individuals having immediate reactions. In the rare event that there is an immediate reaction, clinical professionals are standing ready to provide help according to each person’s needs. Some individuals report common cold-like symptoms the day following the vaccine.