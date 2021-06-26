Iredell Health System chief pathologist and laboratory medical director retires

“We have a very close-knit, hard-working laboratory, and everyone gets along very well. We all work together. Our lab staff is complete, conscientious, and very meticulous in making sure all the information and paperwork is correct,” said Olympio.

“It’s been a pleasure working with them,” she added.

And though she has certainly made a difference in the lives of patients at Iredell, she has also made a lasting impact on all the staff and employees she has worked with.

“She cares about her faith, family, and the staff that she comes into contact with every single day. She is never too busy to speak to someone or compliment them,” said Berry. “Dr. Olympio expects nothing but your best and has made all of us at Iredell Lab better for it. I will miss her, as will we all.”

When asked what she will most miss about working at Iredell, Olympio tearfully replied, “everything.”

Although she will truly miss working at Iredell, she is looking forward to retirement, hoping to spend more time with her family, travel, and see more of the world.