Iredell Health System chaplain plays an integral role in patient care

“They do a great job,” Simmons said. “Their level of love and care has gone above and beyond what I thought humanity was capable of. They have shown up in awesome ways and provided more care than I could have ever dreamed of. I try to support them as best I can.”

For many patients who are now only able to visit with their spiritual advisor or pastor virtually, Simmons has become a central person in their spiritual journey. She builds relationships with many of those pastors, trying to offer their patients individualized care. And, she knows that with the ever-changing pandemic climate, she may remain the sole spiritual leader at Iredell for the unforeseen future.

“Whether things go back to ‘normal’ or not, I have learned to live in the now and not stress about what will happen 10 weeks or 10 years from now,” she said. “I just have to look for the rays of sunshine or the hope in these moments.”

Simmons understands the need to take care of herself without assuming too much responsibility. She provides people with necessary resources such as employee assistance programs, online grief groups, or other support groups.