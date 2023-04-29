This past week, April 23-28, Iredell Health System celebrated Medical Laboratory Professionals Week. In observance of this week, Iredell Health System recognized and honored its medical laboratory professionals and pathologists who play vital roles in health care and patient advocacy.

The CDC’s Division of Laboratory Systems (DLS) theme for 2023 is The Future is Lab. This year’s lab week theme celebrates laboratory professionals who protect the future by skillfully adapting to meet today’s evolving patient care and public health challenges with resilience, innovation and expertise.

The Iredell Health System lab is made up of medical technologists, medical technicians, pathologists, histologists, cytotechnologists, phlebotomists, pathology physician assistants, laboratory clerks and laboratory assistants — all of which are essential to the everyday workings of the lab. The laboratory is staffed round-the-clock to provide continuous diagnostic information to physicians and patients.

Iredell’s laboratory is the only College of American Pathologist accredited hospital laboratory in Iredell County and has maintained accreditation for 43 years.

“According to the CDC, 14 billion lab tests are ordered annually and 70% of medical decisions depend on laboratory results. Lab professionals do improve care and help save patient lives every day. I am very privileged and proud to work with 70 great laboratory professionals at Iredell Memorial Hospital every day,” said Mark Berry, laboratory director at Iredell Health System.