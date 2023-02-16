Feb. 12-18 is National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week and is a time to celebrate the life-saving impact of cardiac rehabilitation. During this week, Iredell Health System recognized its dedicated cardiopulmonary rehab team.
Cardiac rehabilitation has been offered at Iredell Health System for 40 years. It is a medically-supervised program to help patients who have had a heart problem or heart surgery get back to their day-to-day activities and improve their heart health. Cardiac rehab includes heart-healthy exercise, education, nutrition consultation, stress management and mental health support.
“Many cardiac patients have never been ‘sick,’ so this is a very scary time for them. My staff supports and encourages them with patience and kindness so that they become confident to return to their ‘new’ normal,” said Lisa Warren, director of Iredell Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation.
These individuals not only provide cardiac rehabilitation care for patients, but also provide expert pulmonary rehabilitation services for patients with lung disease. This same team celebrates Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week in March. Pulmonary rehab includes exercise and education that helps patients take charge of their lung disease and improve their quality of life. This highly-trained staff provides the help patients need to reduce disease symptoms, improve activities of daily living, be more physically active at home and in their social circle, and manage anxiety and depression.