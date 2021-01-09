Iredell Health System Care Transitions helps hospital patients live well at home

The care transitions team’s patients take advantage of community resources and ongoing healthcare providers they weren’t aware of before, no longer considering the emergency room to be their easiest health care solution. They also receive help with getting needed medications, including several which are free of charge.

Iredell Care Transitions coordinators collaborate closely with other Iredell Health System departments, such as referring patients to the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, or the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation programs. When they are introduced to a newly diagnosed diabetic patient struggling with concepts, they invite Diabetes Educator Mandy Brawley to help provide valuable education.

When hospital patients receive education along with their care, they may feel bombarded with new information. During weekly calls with patients, Porter and Graham make sure patients understand their diagnosis and disease process along with the importance of ongoing health care.

“With these week-to-week calls, we get to know the patients and gain an understanding of if they are really working toward their goals or are just going through the motions. Then we try different ways to plant that seed,” Porter said. “They may not accept it right now, but a month or two down the road, they may say, ‘Oh my goodness, this is what I need.’”