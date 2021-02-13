Iredell Health System cardiologist outlines heart attack symptoms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martin listed potential heart attack symptoms — including chest pressure, shoulder pain, sweating, palpitation, chest discomfort, upper-back pain, shortness of breath, arm pain, unusual fatigue, nausea, lightheadedness, chest pain, and indigestion — and pointed out that most of the symptoms occurred less than 65 percent of the time when people were actually having heart attacks because heart attacks cause a variety of those different symptoms for everyone.

“It illustrated that none of these symptoms can you just hang your hat on that, ‘Yes, this is a problem,’ or, ‘Yes, this is not a problem.’ It’s highly variable in how people manifest their symptoms. I often tell my patients, ‘If I have 20 people in the room with a heart attack, they’re all going to give you a little bit of a different story.’”

People feel that there is something wrong when they are experiencing unrelenting discomfort. And when these symptoms are added together, it becomes much more likely that you are suffering a heart attack.

Martin urged patients to seek emergency care with new, unfamiliar discomfort or marked worsening of previously experienced pains.