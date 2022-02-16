Iredell Health System announces new director of education

Iredell Health System announced that Heather D. Stevenson, MSN, RN, as its new director of education.

Stevenson has extensive experience in the health care field in various medical settings. She was a licensed practical nurse for 17 years, working in a pediatric office for most of those years.

Stevenson also worked in a pediatric cardiac intensive care unit and became cross-trained in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Stevenson has additional experience as a care coordinator, interim nurse manager, clinical manager, and as an educator in the pediatric intensive care unit. In 2020, Stevenson accepted a position with Iredell Health System in the education department. She also currently teaches nursing clinicals for Forsyth Technical Community College.

As the director of education, Stevenson will mentor and lead the education staff, ensuring every employee in the health system is up-to-date on their education.

“Health care is ever-changing. It is the education department’s responsibility to make sure we are staying up-to-date and providing the best evidence-based practices and resources to ensure the safest possible care for all our patients,” she said.