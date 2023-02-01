Iredell Health System announces new director of accounting

Iredell Health System announced Viola Eaton, MBA, as the new director of accounting.

Eaton has worked in the accounting department at Iredell Health System for more than 11 years and has more than 23 years of accounting experience. She received her bachelor of arts in accounting and finance from Lenoir-Rhyne University and then went back to school to earn her master of business administration in accounting and global leadership.

Prior to her arrival to Iredell in 2011, Eaton worked in the furniture industry. Her personal interactions with medical professionals made her consider a job in health care.

“Watching my mom struggle with kidney disease gave me the opportunity to witness firsthand how amazing clinical health care workers could be for their patients. I knew nursing was not something I could ever accomplish, but accounting for the health care industry was a possibility. When I graduated with my masters in 2011, I had three job offers — continue in the furniture industry, banking or health care. I chose health care because of those amazing clinical workers that took care of my mom,” said Eaton.

As the director of accounting, Eaton will assist the vice president of finance in handling fiscal operations and maintaining the financial integrity of the hospital. She will oversee the accounting department and is excited to continue to work with this team.

“The accounting department at Iredell Health System has an amazing vice president of finance and group of individuals with a multitude of knowledge and dedication to Iredell Health System. They each deserve so much recognition for the work they do on a daily basis,” said Eaton.

In her free time, Eaton enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She also likes to go camping and hiking.