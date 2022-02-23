Iredell Health System announces easing of visitor restrictions

Effective immediately, Iredell Health System is easing many of its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital and throughout the Iredell Physician Network.
“Visitors and family are an important part of the healing process, and we are pleased to be able to relax these restrictions at this time,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System. “As this pandemic has evolved, we appreciate our community’s understanding when we have had to tighten restrictions in the past, and we look forward to continuing to work with all of you as we strive to always do what’s best for our patients, visitors and staff.”
Visitation guidelines are outlined below, and are also available online at https://www.iredellhealth.org/patients-and-visitors/visiting-hours/.
All visitors must take the following actions:
• Hospital visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation outside of these hours will be considered only in compassionate care or end-of-life situations.
• All visitors should enter through the Emergency Department entrance (Lower Level).
• Visitors will be screened for signs of illness before they are allowed to visit. Anyone showing symptoms of illness will not be permitted to visit.
• Visitors must wear a face covering at all times while inside the Health System’s facilities.
• No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.
• Visitors must follow all social distancing and safety guidance.
COVID-19 Positive Patients:
• One (1) visitor per day may visit patients currently isolated for COVID-19. Additional visitors may be allowed for end-of-life situations or otherwise approved compassionate care visits.
• Approved visitors must wear appropriate PPE: gown, gloves and surgical mask.
• To learn more about compassionate care visits, contact the patient’s nurse.
Policies for same day surgery, endoscopy center, J. Allen Knox Radiation Therapy Center, Iredell Heart & Vascular Center, Imaging, Iredell Women’s Health Center, outpatient lab, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center:
• Two visitors per patient at a time, at any time of day.
• No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.
Emergency Department:
• Two visitors per patient at a time, at any time of day.
• Two parents or guardians are allowed if patients are under 18.
Critical Care:
• Two visitors per patient at a time, during visitation hours, except for changes in patient condition and/or end-of life situations.
• Visitors must follow the same procedures as all others, including wearing a mask, undergoing screening, etc.
The Birth Place:
• Two visitors at a time, in addition to one support person (the support person does not count as a visitor).
• No visitors under the age of 18. A support person under the age of 18 is permitted only if it is the partner of the mother.
Iredell Physician Network practices, Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Urgent Care:
• two visitors will be allowed for each patient.
Clergy:
• Clergy wishing to visit a patient may do so as long as they comply with all other visitation procedures, including properly wearing a mask and abiding by social distancing guidelines.
Skilled Nursing Facility:
• Indoor and outdoor visitation is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other times may be available if needed.
• Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the start of each visit. If a visitor has been diagnosed with COVID-19 they must abide by the CDC recommendation of a 10-day quarantine and go 24 hours with no symptoms without the use of medication.
• Visitors must check in at the Emergency Department entrance for screening and proceed directly to the resident’s room or visitation space where they will remain for the duration of their visit.
• Staff, residents, and visitors must use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visitation.
• Staff, residents, and visitors must wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth for the duration of the visit. Physical distancing of six feet is recommended. Cloth masks are not allowed and a surgical mask will be provided.
• Although not recommended, residents who are on transmission-based precautions or quarantine may still receive visitors in their room. The resident should wear a well-fitting mask if tolerated. Visitors must be aware of the risks of visiting and precautions necessary to visit. Visitors must adhere to the core principles of infection prevention and wear appropriate PPE as directed by staff.