Iredell Health System announces easing of visitor restrictions

Effective immediately, Iredell Health System is easing many of its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital and throughout the Iredell Physician Network.

“Visitors and family are an important part of the healing process, and we are pleased to be able to relax these restrictions at this time,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System. “As this pandemic has evolved, we appreciate our community’s understanding when we have had to tighten restrictions in the past, and we look forward to continuing to work with all of you as we strive to always do what’s best for our patients, visitors and staff.”

Visitation guidelines are outlined below, and are also available online at https://www.iredellhealth.org/patients-and-visitors/visiting-hours/.

All visitors must take the following actions:

• Hospital visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation outside of these hours will be considered only in compassionate care or end-of-life situations.

• All visitors should enter through the Emergency Department entrance (Lower Level).