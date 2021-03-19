Iredell Health System announces easing of some visitor restrictions

Effective immediately, Iredell Health System is easing some of its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital and throughout the Iredell Physician Network.
Patients hospitalized at Iredell Memorial will now be permitted to have two visitors per day. Patients of The Birth Place may now have one support person and one visitor. Patients in the Critical Care Unit are only allowed one visitor, but virtual visits will continue to be 24 hours/day. Exceptions can be made for the Critical Care Unit for end-of-life situations.
Patients in the Emergency Department are permitted one visitor only, with the exception of minors, who are permitted two parents/guardians. One individual is permitted to accompany a patient to the Same Day Surgery Center, endoscopy center, heart and vascular center, imaging department, outpatient laboratory, Women’s Health Center, and Iredell Wound Care Center. Should waiting rooms in those areas be full, visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicles.
No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 positive patients, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
Clergy wishing to visit patients must contact the Health System’s Director of Pastoral Care, Allison Simmons, before making a visit. To contact Simmons, call 704-873-5661.
All visitors must be age 18 or older, and no visitors showing any symptoms of illness will be permitted. Masks must be worn when entering the facility, and must remain on unless in a patient room. Additionally, masks must be worn in patient rooms when a member of the health care team is present. Social distancing and safety guidelines must also be followed.
All visitors to Iredell Memorial Hospital should enter through the Emergency Department entrance (Lower Level – Entrance E), and expect to be screened upon arrival. Visiting hours at Iredell Memorial are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the exception of the Emergency Department, which is 24 hours.
At Iredell Physician Network practices, one visitor is permitted to accompany a patient, with the exception of minors, who may have two parents/guardians. Visitors must be 18 or older, and should a waiting room be full, will be required to wait in their vehicle.
“We are happy to be able to ease some of these restrictions today and allow our patients the opportunity to be surrounded by more of their loved ones as they recover,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System. “This past year has been challenging, and we appreciate the community’s understanding as we have adjusted our visitation policies throughout the pandemic. While the effects of the current pandemic state of emergency continue to evolve and additional changes to the visitation process may be necessary in the future, we will always have the best interest of our patients and staff at heart and do all we can to keep them safe.”