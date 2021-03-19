Iredell Health System announces easing of some visitor restrictions

At Iredell Physician Network practices, one visitor is permitted to accompany a patient, with the exception of minors, who may have two parents/guardians. Visitors must be 18 or older, and should a waiting room be full, will be required to wait in their vehicle.

“We are happy to be able to ease some of these restrictions today and allow our patients the opportunity to be surrounded by more of their loved ones as they recover,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System. “This past year has been challenging, and we appreciate the community’s understanding as we have adjusted our visitation policies throughout the pandemic. While the effects of the current pandemic state of emergency continue to evolve and additional changes to the visitation process may be necessary in the future, we will always have the best interest of our patients and staff at heart and do all we can to keep them safe.”