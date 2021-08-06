Iredell Health System announces additional visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns

Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Iredell Health System is tightening its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital to help protect patients and staff from the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Patients hospitalized at Iredell Memorial, including the Critical Care Unit and Emergency Department, will be permitted to have two visitors per patient per day. Patients of The Birth Place may have one support person and one visitor, but those two individuals must also remain the same throughout the day. Exceptions can be made throughout all units of the hospital for end-of-life situations.

The Health System’s outpatient services will now only allow one individual to accompany a patient to the Same Day Surgery Center, Endoscopy Center, Radiation Therapy Center, Heart & Vascular Center, Imaging department, Outpatient Laboratory, Women’s Health Center, Iredell Wound Care Center, Iredell Urgent Care, and all Iredell Physician Network practices, including the Iredell Mooresville campus. Should waiting rooms in those areas be full, visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicles.

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 positive patients, with the exception of end-of-life situations.

