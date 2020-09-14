Iredell Health System adds new psychiatrist to practice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Health System has hired a new psychiatrist to join its Iredell Physician Network practice, Iredell Psychiatry.

Mona S. Ismail, MD, is a psychiatrist with more than 15 years of medical experience who uses a comprehensive approach utilizing integrative medicine with evidenced-based alternative treatment measures.

After earning her medical degree from Cairo University, Ismail completed her residency of psychiatry at St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers in Staten Island, N.Y.. She is board certified with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology as well as the American Board of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

An acclaimed physician, Ismail was twice named one of New Jersey’s Top 10 child and adolescent psychiatrists by Vitals Patients' Choice Award. As the medical director of a private clinic, she integrated traditional medicine, alternative medicine and nutritional approaches to provide diagnoses and treatment to patients with psychiatric concerns. During that time, she was named one of America's Top Psychiatrists by Consumers' Research Council for seven consecutive years.