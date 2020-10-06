Iredell Health’s skilled nursing facility reopens for visitation

“In the 26 years I have worked in long term care, this pandemic has been the most difficult situation that I have ever witnessed. The impact that it has had on our residents has been heart wrenching, each and every day. To suddenly have to stop visitation without much warning has been very hard on our residents, who miss their families very much. The heartache and pain that our residents have been forced to accept has been very difficult,” she said. “I commend Iredell’s HBSNF staff for the compassionate care they have delivered to each resident who has come through our doors. The smiles that our staff continue to wear every day, even though they are hidden behind a mask, are still visible with their positive and bubbly personalities. This type of staff does make a difference in a resident’s life, especially during a pandemic like this. They spend quality time with our residents and know what will brighten their day, and I am so thankful that Iredell has been blessed with these special caretakers. I am very proud of all of them.”