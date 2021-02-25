 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Health has openings in weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics
0 comments
top story

Iredell Health has openings in weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Health System has slots available in its weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Appointments are available on Saturday and Sunday.

These clinics are for those ages 65 and older, health care workers, educators in grades Pre-K-12, and child care workers at this time. Anyone booking an appointment who does not meet that criteria will have their appointment canceled.

To book an appointment, visit https://www.iredellhealth.org/pati.../covid-19-vaccinations/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert