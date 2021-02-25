Iredell Health has openings in weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Iredell Health System has slots available in its weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Appointments are available on Saturday and Sunday.
These clinics are for those ages 65 and older, health care workers, educators in grades Pre-K-12, and child care workers at this time. Anyone booking an appointment who does not meet that criteria will have their appointment canceled.
To book an appointment, visit https://www.iredellhealth.org/pati.../covid-19-vaccinations/.
