Iredell Health Foundation's Lights of Love to benefit cancer support fund

Iredell Health Foundation’s inaugural Lights of Love events will take place the first week of December. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System.

Cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for more than a decade. Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. Iredell Health Foundation created Lights of Love to support those fighting, remember lives lost, and celebrate battles won. These events are free for the community to gather in honor of a caregiver or a loved one.

The Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System assists anyone undergoing treatment and needing help with transportation, lodging, support group activities and/or discretionary support.

There will be two Lights of Love events, one in Mooresville and one in Statesville. Both programs will include a cancer survivor speaker and an honorary family that will “light-up” the Mooresville and Statesville campuses.

Lights of Love in Mooresville

Lights of Love in Mooresville will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Iredell Mooresville (653 Bluefield Road). The event will feature music, refreshments, Tree of Love lighting, pictures with Santa and other children’s activities.

The honorary family for the Mooresville event will be Crystal Hobbs and her family, who are being honored for their inspirational community work after the loss of their son, Triston Hobbs, in 2018.

Lights of Love in Statesville

The event in Statesville will occur the following day on Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Hospital (557 Brookdale Drive). Lights of Love in Statesville will feature music, refreshments and the Tree of Love lighting.

The honorary family for this event will be the family of the late Virginia Ann McLelland, who spent 50 years of service at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

“Lights of Love is a community-based event where individuals and families come together to celebrate and remember. Our hope is that this event serves as a guiding light of love, hope, and courage during this season of giving,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

For further details about the event, visit IredellLightsofLove.org, email foundation@iredellhealth.org or call 704-878-7669.