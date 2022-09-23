Iredell Health Foundation to host first Heart of Jazz

Did you know heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Iredell County? Consider giving your local community the gift of heart health by purchasing your ticket to Iredell Health Foundation’s first annual Heart of Jazz, benefitting the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund for Iredell Health System.

As the only accredited chest pain center in Statesville, Iredell Memorial Hospital’s Heart & Vascular Center offers the community a full range of high-quality, personalized heart and vascular care. Last year alone, the center performed more than 5,000 cardiovascular procedures. In addition to the Heart & Vascular Center, Iredell Health System serves its community by offering cardiovascular services through Iredell Vascular Clinic, Iredell Cardiology, Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic, and a cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program.

To support the life-saving efforts of cardiologists, vascular surgeons, nurses, and technicians throughout the health system, the Iredell Health Foundation created the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund. Proceeds from Heart of Jazz go toward this fund.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together to build the most advanced heart and vascular care for our local residents. Funds raised from this evening will purchase new equipment and expand cardiac service offerings at Iredell Health System, while assisting these patients with the cost of their treatments,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

By attending Heart of Jazz, you can give back to your community while enjoying an evening of jazz, food and spirits.

Heart of Jazz will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at The Venues at Langtree in Mooresville.

The event will feature live musical performances from Ray Georgeson, cardiologist, followed by Mo Money, a five-piece jazz band comprised of the nation’s top studio musicians, songwriters, and producers — all of whom have national performance and recording credits. Mo Money is also the Carolina Panthers’ house band for every game.

In addition, Heart of Jazz will have a silent auction, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and feature a complimentary signature drink.

The sponsors that make Heart of Jazz possible include TDS Telecom and BestCo. Also sponsoring Heart of Jazz are Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Heritage Knitting and Mooresville Ford.

You can learn more about Heart of Jazz at heartofjazz.org.

Purchase tickets

Tickets are required for all attendees. Heart of Jazz tickets are $90 per person. Purchase your tickets online at: IHFdonate.org/heart-of-jazz-tickets

To purchase by phone, or for more information about the event, call the Iredell Health Foundation office at 704-878-7669.