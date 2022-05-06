Iredell Health Foundation receives Mammography Fund donation

The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, was the recipient of a donation from Southern Clothing & More, to be used for the nonprofit’s mammography fund.

Lisa Rogers, owner of the boutique, presented a check for $3,411 to Meredith Ballard, Women’s Health Center supervisor; Ed Morgan, director of Imaging Services; and Jennifer Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

Rogers raised the funds for the Foundation through a recent sale held on the Iredell Memorial campus. Twenty percent of the proceeds of all sales were donated to the foundation, which will use the funds to help cover the cost of mammography services for women who otherwise could not afford the life-saving care.

It’s a cause that’s personal to Rogers — her mother-in-law is a breast cancer survivor. “It’s dear to my heart,” she said. “Donating to the mammography fund is a natural fit.”

She’s also a former employee of Iredell Health System, previously working in both radiation therapy and the business office between 2010 and 2018. She left the organization to help take care of her ailing mother, and now focuses on her boutique.

Fundraisers for the foundation are a regular part of her business. In fact, the most recent event was about the 10th she’s done for the organization “The first show I did at Iredell was in October 2016, and now I typically do two to three shows at Iredell each year,” she said. “In that time, we’ve raised a minimum of $30K for the Mammography fund.”

“These efforts impact our ability to serve the women of our community with preventive services like mammography,” said Balog. “We are forever grateful for the continued support from our local business like Southern Clothing & More.”

To learn more about the Iredell Health Foundation, visit www.iredellhealthfoundation.org or call 704-878-4547.