Iredell Health Foundation presents Heart of Jazz

Did you know more than 120 million adults in the United States have cardiovascular disease? In Iredell County alone, heart disease is the second leading cause of death.

To stay proactive in the fight against cardiovascular disease in Iredell County, Iredell Health System offers a wide range of heart and vascular care services. Iredell’s team of cardiologists and vascular surgeons utilize state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases each and every day. Last year, Iredell’s Heart & Vascular Center performed more than 5,000 cardiovascular procedures.

Supporting the health system’s continuous commitment to delivering the highest quality cardiovascular care for the community, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first Heart of Jazz, benefitting the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund at Iredell Health System.

Proceeds from the Heart of Jazz support the purchase of new cardiovascular equipment, provide patient assistance, and expand cardiovascular service offerings for the community.

The Heart of Jazz will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, at The Venues at Langtree in Mooresville. The event will feature live musical performances from Ray Georgeson, cardiologist, followed by Mo Money, a five-piece jazz band comprised of the nation’s top studio musicians, songwriters and producers — all of whom have national performance and recording credits. In addition, the Heart of Jazz will have a silent auction, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and feature a complimentary signature drink.

“This will be an evening of jazz, fun, and spirits to support the patient assistance program and enhance cardiovascular services at Iredell Health System. The ultimate goal is to keep the most advanced cardiac and vascular care right here in our community. This annual event will help us to accomplish this,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

Several sponsorship opportunities, including two exclusive sponsorships, are available. Your participation in the Heart of Jazz is a gift of heart health for your community.

For further details about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please visit heartofjazz.org, email foundation@iredellhealth.org, or call 704-878-7669.