The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, held its first CEO roundtable last week, providing leaders from Iredell and Mecklenburg counties an opportunity to discuss challenges and gain insight from others.

The breakfast meeting was the first of two sessions hosted by the Foundation this year, and specifically focused on health care issues impacting local companies. Eleven CEOs attended the discussion facilitated by John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System. Companies represented included Iredell-Statesville School District, Bank of America, Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, Energy United, Piedmont HealthCare, McCulloch England Architects, Rodgers Builders and several others.

Topics of discussion included workforce shortages and the rising costs of labor amid inflation; the cost of health care for employers and innovative ways to educate employees of their health care choices, including encouraging healthier lifestyles; the use of artificial intelligence and automation in the workplace; and learning how to deal with rising costs and ways to collaborate resources.

“This was a great opportunity to have a group of leaders from different companies and industries get together and speak candidly of our challenges in 2023 and beyond,” said Green. “This was hopefully the first of many chances to speak with and more importantly listen to other leaders in our community about our combined challenges and futures. One can always learn so much by speaking and listening to others in similar positions.”

The next CEO Roundtable will be held Sept. 6 at the Iredell Mooresville campus. Reservations are required. To learn more, go to IredellHealthFoundation.org, or call 704-878-7669.