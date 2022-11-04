Iredell Health Foundation announces Lights of Love

Did you know cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for over a decade? Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer.

To support those fighting, remember lives lost and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefiting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one.

Proceeds from Lights of Love will assist anyone undergoing treatment and needing help with transportation, lodging, support group activities and/or discretionary support.

There will be two Lights of Love events, one in Mooresville and one in Statesville.

Lights of Love in Mooresville

Lights of Love in Mooresville will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Iredell Mooresville (653 Bluefield Road). The event will feature music, refreshments, Tree of Love lighting, pictures with Santa and other children’s activities.

Lights of Love in Statesville

The event in Statesville will occur the following day on Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Hospital (557 Brookdale Drive). Lights of Love in Statesville will feature music, refreshments and the Tree of Love lighting.

Both programs will include a cancer survivor speaker and an honorary family that will “light up” the Mooresville and Statesville campuses.

“Lights of Love is a community-based event where individuals and families come together to celebrate and remember. Our hope is that this event serves as a guiding light of love, hope and courage during this season of giving,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available. In addition, for $20, you can be a “Light Sponsor” and purchase a symbolic light on the Tree of Love in memory of a loved one or in honor of a caregiver. These lights will remain lit throughout December, and names of the honored will be added to the “List of Love” for day-of events.

For further details about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit IredellLightsofLove.org, email foundation@iredellhealth.org or call 704-878-7669.