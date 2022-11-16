 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Health Foundation adds William Troutman to board of directors

  • Updated
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, has recently appointed a new member to its board of directors.

William Troutman, owner and president of Troutman Funeral Home, was elected to the board at this year’s annual meeting. Board member nominations are brought to the executive committee, elected by the foundation’s board of directors at its annual meeting, and approved by the larger Iredell Health System board of directors.

Iredell Health Foundation board members bring a combination of skills, experience, passion and influence to accomplish the goals of the foundation. Troutman was born and raised in Statesville and is a graduate of Statesville High School. He earned his degree in finance from the University of South Carolina. He has been working in the funeral profession since 2004, and received his funeral directing license in 2008. He is the owner and president of Troutman Funeral Home, which he purchased in December 2018.

Troutman has served on numerous boards and foundations in Iredell County and in 2015, was named a Future5 Award Recipient by the Statesville Chamber of Commerce.

“I wanted to join the board to help our community and the Iredell Health Foundation. My current goal for this board is to spread awareness that this foundation could help all of Iredell County. I am excited to get to work and help the foundation in any way that I can,” said Troutman.

Troutman and his wife, Abbi, have two sons, Cooper and Jack. Much of Troutman’s free time is spent taking his sons to soccer practice and games during the week, and cheering them on from the sidelines on the weekends. Troutman loves going to the beach with his family and watching South Carolina Gamecock sports.

“We are excited to have Will join the board. He brings a wealth of experiences and knowledge that will contribute to the growth of the Iredell Health Foundation,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation. Iredell Health Foundation board members are elected to a three-year term, and can serve up to two consecutive terms. There are currently nine board members. They are as follows:

Jim Johnston, chairman

Susan Tolle, secretary

Jeff Cernuto, treasurer

Roger Hatharasinghe, MD

Jameka Haynes

Jim Marshall

Suzanne Meyer

Ken Vance

William Troutman

Will Troutman.jpg

Troutman

About Iredell Health Foundation

The Iredell Health Foundation is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization responsible for philanthropy for Iredell Health System. It supports the system’s programs and services through donor-centered fundraising. The Foundation focuses on raising community awareness of specific programs that need funding and provides individuals and organizations hoping to make a difference and leave a legacy the opportunity to support local healthcare needs of their choice. To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.iredellhealthfoundation.org or call 704-878-4547.

About Iredell Health System Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,800 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

