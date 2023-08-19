On Aug. 2, the WIC (Women, Infants, & Children) Clinic at the Iredell County Health Department (ICHD) was recognized by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor, for exemplary service in assisting mothers with initiating and continuing to breastfeed their babies.

Breastfeeding offers significant health benefits. It lowers a baby’s risk of various illnesses, including ear infections, asthma, and respiratory infections. It helps moms recover much faster from childbirth; and reduces the risk of Type 2 diabetes and certain breast and ovarian cancers. Breastfeeding also helps with weight loss after childbirth. Mothers are encouraged to breastfeed without supplementing with infant formula for a minimum of six months.

“Award winners are WIC agencies that support WIC breastfeeding goals through the highest quality breastfeeding promotion and support activities and serve as models for other local agencies to strengthen breastfeeding among WIC participants,” said Willie C. Taylor, FNS Southeast regional administrator, “We congratulate those clinics in the Southeast region that are doing outstanding jobs of helping women access WIC Breastfeeding Support services.”

The Iredell County WIC Clinic received the Gold WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence. This award was only bestowed upon 24 health department WIC programs in the southeast region of the country (Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee) and six WIC programs in North Carolina.

For more information about the Iredell County WIC Program, visit: https://www.iredellcountync.gov/212/Women-Infant-Children-WIC-Nutrition-Serv or call 704-878-5319 to make an appointment.