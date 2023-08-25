Faced with an ongoing challenge that affects close to 20,000 Iredell County residents, the Iredell County Health Department and United Way of Iredell County are joining hands to combat food insecurity to ensure everyone has access to food and knows where to find local resources. The website IredellFood.org has been created to raise awareness of the growing concern, so residents know where to receive and donate food.
Illustrating the level of economic hardship individuals facing food insecurity are experiencing, Jane Hinson, health director of the Iredell County Health Department, said, “With rising living costs, economic disparities, and unforeseen crises, the issue of not having consistent access to enough food has become an alarming reality for many in Iredell County and across our region.”
“Recognizing the urgency of this matter, we need the help and support of community leaders, nonprofits, businesses, and concerned citizens to take up the mantle and make a difference,” Nelson Granade, pastor at First Baptist Church Statesville, said.
Initiatives ranging from current needs of local pantries for food donations, area food drives, community gardens, and meal delivery services will be listed on IredellFood.org to bridge the gap of misinformation and to be a local repository on where to give or receive food in Iredell County. These initiatives are not only about providing immediate relief, but about fostering long-range impact in local communities.
“The goal and hope of IredellFood.org is an outpouring of support and involvement from community members. This will showcase the power of collective action and highlight the commitment to building stronger, more resilient neighborhoods and communities,” United Way of Iredell County Director of Marketing Jody Taylor said. “While these efforts are commendable, food insecurity requires sustained attention and broader support. It is a reminder that the well-being of our communities is intricately tied to ensuring that everyone has access to basic food necessities.”
To find out where to donate needed items to local pantries or to receive food, go to www.IredellFood.org. Food pantries and organizations need of assistance are:
- Feednc
- Fifth Street Ministries
- Foodiversity
- Iredell Christian Ministries
- Iredell Coast Community Outreach Association
- Landmark Church of God
- Matthew 25 Ministries
- South Yadkin Baptist Association
- The Christian Mission
- The Salvation Army
- South River Baptist Church
- Yokefellow Ministries