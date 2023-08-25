United Way of Iredell's mission and charge

The United Way of Iredell County improves our community and its people by uniting partners to meet local health and human service needs. We must all do our part, working United, to make our communities the places that we need them to be – equitable, respectful, and opportunity-filled. We, as a society, can and must do better to guarantee that the basic human rights and freedoms of every person in every community are protected.

United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Iredell County.