Iredell Health Department to host second dose Moderna vaccine clinic

The Iredell County Health Department plans to host a second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at 318 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. Appointments will not be offered for this clinic. This COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be drive-thru style from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

Only second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine will be offered at this clinic. If you received your first dose of Moderna on or before April 2, you are eligible to receive your second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic.

Important information to know before coming to this second dose Moderna Clinic:

This clinic is for individuals needing their second dose of MODERNA COVID-19 vaccine only.

Do not come before 9 a.m. as you will not be allowed to line up early.

You must bring your first dose vaccination card.

Please print and complete the second dose registration form. This form can be found at the following link: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/16681

