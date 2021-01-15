 Skip to main content
Iredell Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Iredell Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Iredell County Health Department will continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people in phase 1A and those 75 and older. A clinic will be held Wednesday at Mazeppa Park, 645 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville. There will also be a clinic on Thursday at Hebron Baptist Church, 175 Hebron Road, Statesville.

For improved traffic control at the Hebron Baptist Church site, please approach this clinic via Tomlin Mill Road and Fairmount Road.

To help speed up the process, go to the Health Department website, print and complete the registration form to bring with you to the vaccination clinic. Both clinics will start at 10 a.m. Numbers will be handed out upon arrival. Everyone that receives a number will be vaccinated. If you do not receive a number, there will be additional vaccination clinics. 

The website is www.co.iredell.nc.us and click on the health department link.

