Iredell Health Department reports 63 new cases of coronavirus since Friday

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting an increase of 63 cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
The late Friday afternoon update showed 1,504 cases. Monday’s update reported 1,567 cases.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 20 hospitalized. Some 1,078 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 451 are isolated at home.
There have been 1,790 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,635,476 tests completed and 1,169 people are currently hospitalized.
The cases are evenly split at 50% for males and females.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 605 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 624 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 3338.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 19,480 cases with 184 deaths, Rowan has 1,876 cases with 46 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,184 cases with 38 deaths, Catawba has 1,739 cases with 15 deaths, Wilkes has 701 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 445 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 664 cases and two deaths, Davie has 305 with three deaths and Alexander has 256 cases with two deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.