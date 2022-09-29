Iredell Health Department receives state award

During the North Carolina Public Health Association’s annual Fall Educational Conference, (hosted Sept. 14-15 in Wilmington) the Iredell County Health Department received the Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department of the Year Award for a county population greater than 59,999.

Buncombe County Health Department was the only other health department that received this award during the awards luncheon held on Sept. 15.

This award is given to health departments for outstanding programs and efforts.

With 110 full-time staff, the Iredell County Health Department works to meet the needs of a population greater than 180,000. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iredell County Health Department staff responded to almost 9,000 telephone calls and more than 1,100 emails, to provide the community with reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing and how to protect themselves.

In July 2021, health department staff provided requested education on the state’s school toolkit to the Mooresville Graded School District and trained six school nurses on the new NCDHHS COVID-19 StrongSchools Toolkit. This same training was provided at Iredell-Statesville Schools for 24 school nurses. Two additional trainings were held with 11 participants from four charter schools, four private schools and Mitchell Community College.

In September 2021, the health department partnered with the Iredell County Partnership for Children and Families to offer a virtual training on the NCDHHS COVID-19 Day Care Toolkit. There were 59 participants from 28 day cares. An update training was held in February with 28 participants.

This past year, the COVID-19 Community Outreach Worker Program provided 21 COVID-19 vaccine educational sessions at local industries, community organizations and churches with more than 2,500 participants. The team also participated in 16 community events.

Through their efforts, 718 additional individuals chose to get vaccinated after the information sessions. Community health educators worked closely with county NAACP leaders on the development of a vaccine educational video widely shared throughout the county. ICHD staff coordinated community testing sites for StarMed to ensure that all geographic areas of the county had access to free COVID-19 testing. With the assistance of the health department, StarMed provided more than 31,000 free COVID-19 tests in Iredell County.

School exclusions from COVID-19 had a tremendous impact on the mental health of children and youth. To help address concerns related to depression and suicide, the health department planned and hosted in-person training for schools and other youth serving organizations on May 5. Forty-six attendees from both school districts, charter and private schools, DSS, Iredell Health System, the health department and Partners Behavioral Health attended the training on Mental Health 101 lead by Partners Behavioral Health. Iredell County Health Department knows that to truly impact the health of its residents, it must closely partner with other community organizations. The COVID-19 testing, vaccination and prevention work was successful because of partnerships with Iredell County Emergency Management, fire marshal’s office, Emergency Medical Services, Cooperative Extension and Parks & Recreation, Iredell County Partnership for Children and Families, senior centers, the Town of Mooresville, churches, businesses and other community organizations. Through cooperation, coordination, and determination, the Iredell County Health Department served and continues to serve the residents of the county.