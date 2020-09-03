Iredell Health Department offers COVID-19 precautions at Labor Day gatherings

A lot of socializing typically occurs around Labor Day, with the beginning of school, college students going back on campus, or coming home already because of COVID-19 infection on campuses, and of course families wanting to take their last summer break.
The people of Iredell County can work alongside each other to continue using protective measures to help reduce the number of individuals who will be exposed to COVID-19.
As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Iredell County Health Department is encouraging individuals to continue practicing the 3W’s: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 ft. apart, and wash your hands. After the last observed holiday, Memorial Day, Iredell County saw a 4% increase in the percent of positive cases. In May, the COVID-19 positive rate was between 6-7% but jumped to nearly 11% in mid-June. Currently, the percent of positive tests in Iredell County is 6%, which is close to the state’s goal of 5%.
While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The COVID-19 virus is spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. In general, the more closely you interact with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID19 spread. Wearing a mask does not replace the need to practice social distancing.
If individuals decide to engage in public activities over the Labor Day holiday, they are encouraged to continue to protect themselves by practicing everyday preventive actions, such as washing their hands often, avoiding close contact with others, covering their mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others, always covering coughs and sneezes, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. The highest risk as described by the CDC is those family or neighbor pot-luck food events where large in-person gatherings occur (with out-of-town guests) and it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart. It is important to closely monitor symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath after attending an event. Symptoms can appear anytime from 2 to 14 days after an interaction with an infected individual. If symptoms develop, or you fear you may have been exposed to COVID-19, it’s important to get tested. If you are tested for COVID-19, its important that you remain at home while awaiting your results. Staying home if you are symptomatic, awaiting test results, tested positive for COVID-19, or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive is the only way to truly protect our community and stop the spread.
The CDC offers guidance to individuals participating in social activities, we encourage anyone thinking about participating in Labor Day festivities to reference this prior to making plans.
- Remind guests to stay home if they are sick
- Encourage social distancing and contact-free entertainment
- Wear masks
- Clean hands often
- Limit the number of people handling or serving food
- Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items
