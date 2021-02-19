 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Health Department Monday vaccine clinic canceled
0 comments
top story

Iredell Health Department Monday vaccine clinic canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VIRUS TODAY: Winter weather impacting U.S. vaccination plans

A helper prepares vaccine against Covid-19 from Biontech/Pfizer for a vaccination in a so-called "rolling vaccination centre", which is in Bannewitz, Germany, near Dresden for a test run on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Starting this weekend, such vaccination centres will be used in three Saxon municipalities.

 Robert Michael

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department's next COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Monday at Hebron Baptist Church in Statesville has been canceled due to a delay in shipping of the vaccine.

The health department will post the rescheduled date on its website https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1441/COVID-19-Vaccine and Facebook page as soon as this information is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert