 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Health Department: Little to no wait at COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Hebron Baptist Church
0 comments
top story

Iredell Health Department: Little to no wait at COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Hebron Baptist Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
States report vaccine shortages and cancel appointments

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department announced it is  experiencing little to no wait at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hebron Baptist Church in Statesville. If you are 75 years or older or a high risk healthcare worker or first responder you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine today.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert